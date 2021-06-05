KLAYswap Protocol Price Down 10.6% Over Last 7 Days (KSP)

KLAYswap Protocol (CURRENCY:KSP) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 5th. Over the last week, KLAYswap Protocol has traded 10.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. KLAYswap Protocol has a market cap of $202.22 million and approximately $3.09 million worth of KLAYswap Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KLAYswap Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $25.98 or 0.00071681 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get KLAYswap Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002760 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002591 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.26 or 0.00066953 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $108.58 or 0.00299606 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $90.57 or 0.00249925 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $413.60 or 0.01141289 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003698 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,293.85 or 1.00149180 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

KLAYswap Protocol Coin Profile

KLAYswap Protocol’s total supply is 126,141,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,784,449 coins. KLAYswap Protocol’s official Twitter account is @KLAYswap

According to CryptoCompare, “KLAYswap, as a trustless on-chain swap protocol, is a service created by all participants (liquidity providers, traders, and community members) and not by a particular operator. With this and the decentralized, trustless philosophy of blockchain in mind, KLAYswap issued the KSP (KLAYswap Protocol) governance token so participants can create KLAYswap’s policies and direction and lead to the gradual, continued development of the service. “

KLAYswap Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KLAYswap Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KLAYswap Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KLAYswap Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KLAYswap Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KLAYswap Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.