Kleros Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $4.13 Million (PNK)

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 5th. One Kleros coin can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000438 BTC on exchanges. Kleros has a market capitalization of $96.60 million and approximately $4.13 million worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Kleros has traded up 23.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Kleros alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00009854 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003705 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00016023 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000569 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $235.72 or 0.00653526 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Kleros Coin Profile

Kleros (CRYPTO:PNK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2018. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 coins and its circulating supply is 610,797,417 coins. Kleros’ official message board is medium.com/kleros . Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Kleros is kleros.io . The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kleros is a peer to peer platform that uses crowdsourcing and blockchain to put the dispute resolution process in the hands of the community. The Pinakion (PNK) token protects the system from attacks, while also providing jurors with a financial incentive to resolve cases coherently. “

Kleros Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kleros should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kleros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kleros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kleros and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.