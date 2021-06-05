Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Shares Sold by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc reduced its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,983 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,582 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 28.5% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,173 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 53.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 929 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.22% of the company’s stock.

KNX opened at $47.20 on Friday. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.07 and a twelve month high of $50.96. The firm has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.13. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 9.94%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. Knight-Swift Transportation’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This is a boost from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.72%.

In other news, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 49,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $2,482,976.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 5,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,780.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Gary J. Knight sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $2,450,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $503,965. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 201,850 shares of company stock worth $9,992,889 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on KNX shares. Knight Equity raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. KCG raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective (up previously from $47.00) on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.70.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

