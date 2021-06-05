Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. provides retail stores which offer food and non-food products primarily in the United States and Europe. The Company operates supermarkets, convenience stores, compact hypers, pick-up points and gasoline stations as well as specialty stores. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V., formerly known as Ahold N.V., is based in Zaandam, Netherlands. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on ADRNY. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.00.

ADRNY opened at $29.30 on Friday. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a fifty-two week low of $25.83 and a fifty-two week high of $31.38. The firm has a market cap of $30.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41, a PEG ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.26.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.08. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 1.71%. Sell-side analysts predict that Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Company Profile

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores and e-commerce primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's store formats include supermarkets, convenience stores, compact hypermarkets, cash and carry, drugstores, hypermarkets, and liquor stores. As of January 3, 2021, it operated 7,137 stores primarily under local brands serving approximately 54 million customers, as well as online.

