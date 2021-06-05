K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) Given a €12.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €12.00 ($14.12) target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €8.30 ($9.76) price target on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Baader Bank set a €11.00 ($12.94) price objective on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Independent Research set a €9.60 ($11.29) price objective on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €9.00 ($10.59) price objective on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. K+S Aktiengesellschaft presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €9.43 ($11.09).

ETR:SDF opened at €11.81 ($13.89) on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €9.48. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of €5.13 ($6.04) and a 1-year high of €11.82 ($13.91). The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.52, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a minerals company worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, Industry, Consumers, and Communities segments. The Agriculture segment offers soil fertilizers under the 60er Kali, KALISOP, Korn-Kali, Patentkali, ESTA Kieserit, and Magnesia-Kainit names; leaf fertilizers under the EPSO Top, EPSO Microtop, and EPSO Combitop names; fertigation fertilizers under the soluMOP, soluMAP, soluMKP, soluNOP, and soluSOP names; and animal nutrition products, such as lick blocks and feed for pets and livestock.

