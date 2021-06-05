Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Acquires New Position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,436 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,843,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Teleflex during the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Teleflex by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,675 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Teleflex during the 1st quarter valued at about $776,000. Atria Investments LLC grew its position in Teleflex by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 3,419 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Teleflex by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 127,496 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $52,969,000 after purchasing an additional 6,505 shares during the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TFX opened at $395.23 on Friday. Teleflex Incorporated has a 12 month low of $312.33 and a 12 month high of $449.38. The company has a market cap of $18.47 billion, a PE ratio of 67.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $413.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.71.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.43. Teleflex had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The company had revenue of $633.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $621.28 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 12.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.75%.

TFX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Teleflex from $450.00 to $478.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $465.00 target price (up previously from $405.00) on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Sunday, May 23rd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Teleflex from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $485.00 target price on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Wednesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $462.90.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

