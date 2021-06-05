Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Invests $10.87 Million in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 96,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,865,000. Peloton Interactive accounts for approximately 1.7% of Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PTON. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 157,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,852,000 after purchasing an additional 12,079 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 15,983,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,425,077,000 after purchasing an additional 202,320 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the fourth quarter worth $2,132,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 40,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,072,000 after purchasing an additional 6,561 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 13.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,372 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PTON shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $164.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective (down from $160.00) on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. MKM Partners raised shares of Peloton Interactive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Peloton Interactive currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.58.

In related news, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 1,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.82, for a total transaction of $177,882.72. Also, CEO John Paul Foley sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.53, for a total transaction of $11,953,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 371,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,391,649.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders bought 148,239 shares of company stock valued at $14,641,211 and sold 734,388 shares valued at $79,384,859. 16.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PTON stock opened at $103.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.15 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.90 and a 52 week high of $171.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $104.07.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Peloton Interactive had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The company’s revenue was up 140.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

