Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Raises Stock Position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX) by 40.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 132,639 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 38,470 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund were worth $2,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. 16.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ADX opened at $19.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.00. Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.27 and a 1-year high of $19.48.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. This is an increase from Adams Diversified Equity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th.

In other news, Director Lauriann C. Kloppenburg acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.16 per share, with a total value of $57,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,462.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Janis F. Kerns acquired 6,856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.28 per share, for a total transaction of $132,183.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,470.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Adams Diversified Equity Fund

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to investment companies. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of large-cap companies across diversified sectors to make its investments. The firm employs a fundamental, technical and quantitative analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach, while focusing on earnings growth prospects, financial strength, cash flow generation, macro-economics, capital allocation, market competition, profitability.

