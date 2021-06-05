LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) Shares Purchased by Bahl & Gaynor Inc.

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its position in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 214,374 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,218 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. owned approximately 1.04% of LeMaitre Vascular worth $10,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 3.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,080,512 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $150,266,000 after purchasing an additional 101,451 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 447,839 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $18,137,000 after purchasing an additional 46,102 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 316,281 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,795,000 after acquiring an additional 10,635 shares during the last quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 276,421 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $13,484,000 after acquiring an additional 11,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 421.9% during the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 208,051 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,426,000 after acquiring an additional 168,188 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMAT opened at $51.32 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 4.07. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.55 and a 12-month high of $54.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.34.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The business had revenue of $35.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.55 million. Analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.31%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LMAT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on LeMaitre Vascular from $49.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp started coverage on LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on LeMaitre Vascular from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. LeMaitre Vascular has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.67.

In other LeMaitre Vascular news, Director John A. Roush sold 7,143 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.25, for a total transaction of $358,935.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $735,810.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 42,762 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $2,180,862.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,592,425 shares in the company, valued at $132,213,675. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 177,525 shares of company stock worth $8,937,164 over the last ninety days. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

