Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Shares Acquired by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,301 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lennar by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 301 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Lennar by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,316 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 0.5% during the first quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 21,325 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Lennar by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,750 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howard Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lennar by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,849 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. 81.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LEN opened at $96.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 11.96, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Lennar Co. has a 1 year low of $57.09 and a 1 year high of $110.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $101.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.49.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The construction company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.33. Lennar had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.99%.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.14, for a total value of $1,001,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 150,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,108,622.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.85, for a total transaction of $1,012,130.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 245,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,808,394.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,036 shares of company stock valued at $3,038,131 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Lennar from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Lennar from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Lennar from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Lennar in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.00.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

