Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) PT Raised to $198.00

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) had its target price upped by Citigroup from $193.00 to $198.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on LBRDK. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $196.00 to $179.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $182.00 to $180.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Liberty Broadband from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $191.20.

NASDAQ LBRDK opened at $161.99 on Wednesday. Liberty Broadband has a 12 month low of $116.78 and a 12 month high of $168.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $30.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.32 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $158.93.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Liberty Broadband by 67.1% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 29,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,743,000 after purchasing an additional 12,030 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Liberty Broadband by 85.7% in the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 3,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its position in Liberty Broadband by 1,696.0% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,538,000 after purchasing an additional 236,080 shares during the last quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Liberty Broadband in the 4th quarter valued at about $24,772,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Liberty Broadband by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 47,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,447,000 after purchasing an additional 14,456 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

