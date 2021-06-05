Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD) Shares Acquired by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD) by 14.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 453,952 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57,497 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 0.49% of Lightspeed POS worth $28,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,442,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Lightspeed POS by 143.9% during the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 195,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,701,000 after buying an additional 115,076 shares during the last quarter. Canaan Partners IX LLC acquired a new stake in Lightspeed POS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $105,093,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Lightspeed POS by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 153,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,846,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Lightspeed POS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,731,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.21% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$130.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Cormark upgraded shares of Lightspeed POS from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lightspeed POS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.00.

Lightspeed POS stock opened at $71.85 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.76. Lightspeed POS Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.00 and a 12-month high of $82.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 7.56 and a quick ratio of 7.55.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $82.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.95 million. Lightspeed POS had a negative net margin of 56.05% and a negative return on equity of 3.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lightspeed POS Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

