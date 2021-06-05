Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST) to report earnings per share of $0.38 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Limestone Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.39 and the lowest is $0.36. Limestone Bancorp reported earnings of $0.26 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 46.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Limestone Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.65. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.46. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Limestone Bancorp.

Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.12. Limestone Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 18.31%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LMST shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Limestone Bancorp from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Limestone Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of Limestone Bancorp stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.15. The company had a trading volume of 13,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,450. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 0.83. Limestone Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $9.82 and a fifty-two week high of $17.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LMST. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its holdings in Limestone Bancorp by 17.3% in the first quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 429,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,811,000 after purchasing an additional 63,260 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 233,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,930,000 after acquiring an additional 32,985 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 91.0% during the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 46,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 22,281 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Limestone Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Finally, Salzhauer Michael increased its holdings in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 54.6% during the first quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 46,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 16,379 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.99% of the company’s stock.

Limestone Bancorp Company Profile

Limestone Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Limestone Bank, Inc that provides a range of commercial and personal banking products and services. The company offers deposit products, including savings, interest checking, and money market accounts, as well as fixed rate certificates with varying maturities.

