Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lincoln Educational is a leading and diversified for-profit provider of a career-oriented post-secondary education headquartered in West Orange, New Jersey. It offers recent high school graduates and working adults degree and diploma programs in four principal areas of study: automotive technology, allied health (which includes programs for medical administrative assistants, medical assistants, pharmacy technicians and massage therapists), skilled trades and business and information technology. “

Get Lincoln Educational Services alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on LINC. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Lincoln Educational Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.25.

Shares of Lincoln Educational Services stock opened at $7.56 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $203.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.53, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.90. Lincoln Educational Services has a 1 year low of $3.65 and a 1 year high of $8.99.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $78.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.07 million. Lincoln Educational Services had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 39.15%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lincoln Educational Services will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LINC. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 41,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 12,300 shares during the last quarter. 61.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lincoln Educational Services

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, Healthcare and Other Professions, and Transitional.

Further Reading: Equal Weight Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lincoln Educational Services (LINC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Educational Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Educational Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.