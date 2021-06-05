Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Stake Lessened by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. decreased its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,026 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Linde were worth $8,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LIN. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Linde by 450.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after acquiring an additional 12,003 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter worth approximately $184,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Linde during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Linde in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Linde by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. 73.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Linde alerts:

Shares of NYSE LIN opened at $299.86 on Friday. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $197.26 and a 12 month high of $305.71. The company has a market cap of $155.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $291.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.23. Linde had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 10.48%. Sell-side analysts expect that Linde plc will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.52%.

LIN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Linde from $311.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Linde from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on Linde from $285.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Linde from $333.00 to $358.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Linde from $272.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Linde currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.12.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

Read More: Net Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.