Liquity Price Reaches $14.44 on Exchanges (LQTY)

Liquity (CURRENCY:LQTY) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 5th. Liquity has a total market capitalization of $71.16 million and approximately $91,361.00 worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Liquity coin can currently be bought for approximately $14.44 or 0.00040207 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Liquity has traded 10.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002786 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002606 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.25 or 0.00067543 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $106.75 or 0.00297272 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.96 or 0.00244944 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $415.18 or 0.01156167 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003639 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,805.54 or 0.99709820 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,928,888 coins. The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Liquity’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Liquity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Liquity using one of the exchanges listed above.

