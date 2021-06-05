Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Increases Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 93.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 444,011 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 214,771 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 0.25% of Diamondback Energy worth $32,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 63.9% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 395 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 410.8% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 664 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. 88.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on FANG. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $101.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $80.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.24.

In other Diamondback Energy news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total value of $146,756.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,043 shares in the company, valued at $5,178,401.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,900 shares of company stock worth $5,246,756. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:FANG opened at $85.82 on Friday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $23.63 and a one year high of $89.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24 and a beta of 2.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.87.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.57. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 129.92% and a positive return on equity of 5.73%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $864.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 52.63%.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Featured Story: Put Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FANG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.