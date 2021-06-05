Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Purchases New Shares in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 598,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,225,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 0.57% of DigitalOcean at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in DigitalOcean during the 1st quarter worth $632,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in DigitalOcean during the 1st quarter worth $670,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in DigitalOcean during the 1st quarter worth $1,263,000. Liberty Street Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in DigitalOcean during the 1st quarter worth $3,008,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in DigitalOcean during the 1st quarter worth $35,709,000. 27.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Access Industries Holdings Llc acquired 2,127,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $47.00 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999,973.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCN opened at $40.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.70. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.35 and a fifty-two week high of $46.35.

About DigitalOcean

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers.

