Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Raises Position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 229,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,110 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $22,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,163,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in shares of Entergy by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 21,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Entergy by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 6,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Entergy by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Entergy by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Vertical Research raised Entergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Mizuho upped their target price on Entergy from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Entergy from $119.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Entergy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Entergy from $105.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.63.

In related news, CAO Kimberly A. Fontan sold 1,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.47, for a total value of $177,341.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Laura R. Landreaux sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.93, for a total transaction of $125,916.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 21,141 shares of company stock worth $2,275,754 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ETR opened at $105.92 on Friday. Entergy Co. has a 52 week low of $85.78 and a 52 week high of $113.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $21.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.99.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.30. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 15.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.14%.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.

