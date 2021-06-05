Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Reduces Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 341,201 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 22,268 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $30,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MU. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 0.9% in the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 33,615,669 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,221,649,000 after purchasing an additional 299,646 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,400,173 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,007,426,000 after purchasing an additional 412,230 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $906,961,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,519,237 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $565,297,000 after purchasing an additional 854,654 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 86.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,413,327 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $557,335,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443,179 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MU opened at $83.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.11. The firm has a market cap of $93.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.31. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.25 and a fifty-two week high of $96.96.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.23 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 13.60%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.95, for a total transaction of $671,885.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total transaction of $704,536.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,724 shares in the company, valued at $11,265,924.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,997 shares of company stock worth $8,454,200 over the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MU shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on Micron Technology from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Wedbush upped their target price on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price (up previously from $118.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Micron Technology from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Micron Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.29.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

