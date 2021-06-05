Lori A. Schechter Sells 1,580 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Stock

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 1,580 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.16, for a total transaction of $306,772.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,910 shares in the company, valued at $2,506,605.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Lori A. Schechter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 25th, Lori A. Schechter sold 1,828 shares of McKesson stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.73, for a total transaction of $365,106.44.

Shares of MCK opened at $194.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $193.96. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $139.76 and a twelve month high of $204.66. The company has a market capitalization of $30.84 billion, a PE ratio of -6.81, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.03.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.03. McKesson had a positive return on equity of 95.80% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The firm had revenue of $59.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 19.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 31st. McKesson’s payout ratio is 9.76%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MCK shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $231.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $192.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Argus raised shares of McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.18.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 686.0% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 42,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,379,000 after purchasing an additional 37,031 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 14.5% during the first quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 6,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 734.1% during the fourth quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 16,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,888,000 after purchasing an additional 14,615 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 15.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 56,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,087,000 after purchasing an additional 7,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 20,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,621,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

