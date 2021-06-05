Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $94.00.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LITE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target (down from $118.00) on shares of Lumentum in a report on Thursday, May 20th. MKM Partners lowered their price target on Lumentum from $116.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Lumentum from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Northland Securities lowered their price target on Lumentum from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Lumentum in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company.

Get Lumentum alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Todd Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Lumentum by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 314,849 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,761,000 after buying an additional 62,090 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Lumentum during the 1st quarter valued at about $197,000. Analog Century Management LP bought a new position in shares of Lumentum during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,064,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lumentum during the 4th quarter valued at about $562,000. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lumentum during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,618,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

LITE stock opened at $81.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 0.95. Lumentum has a 12-month low of $65.67 and a 12-month high of $112.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 3.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.55.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.40. The firm had revenue of $419.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.02 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 21.60%. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Lumentum will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.