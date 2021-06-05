Macatawa Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MCBC) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Macatawa Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MCBC) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,628,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,208 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 4.76% of Macatawa Bank worth $13,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Macatawa Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Macatawa Bank by 214.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 4,339 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Macatawa Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in shares of Macatawa Bank by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 15,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Macatawa Bank in the 4th quarter worth $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Macatawa Bank stock opened at $9.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $322.44 million, a P/E ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 0.85. Macatawa Bank Co. has a 12 month low of $6.23 and a 12 month high of $10.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.75.

Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $21.03 million during the quarter. Macatawa Bank had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 13.34%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%.

Macatawa Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Macatawa Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, regular and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and demand deposits.

