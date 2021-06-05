Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $155.47 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) will announce sales of $155.47 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Manhattan Associates’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $151.42 million to $157.15 million. Manhattan Associates reported sales of $135.63 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Manhattan Associates will report full year sales of $628.55 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $614.45 million to $635.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $680.23 million, with estimates ranging from $675.87 million to $685.16 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Manhattan Associates.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 43.99% and a net margin of 14.82%. The business had revenue of $156.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Manhattan Associates’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Benchmark boosted their target price on Manhattan Associates from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Truist boosted their target price on Manhattan Associates from $136.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on Manhattan Associates from $136.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.00.

NASDAQ:MANH opened at $137.55 on Friday. Manhattan Associates has a fifty-two week low of $81.13 and a fifty-two week high of $146.84. The company has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 101.14 and a beta of 1.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.63.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,465 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,415 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,348 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 28,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,298,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,665 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 98.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

