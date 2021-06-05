Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $918.01 Million

Equities research analysts expect Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) to report sales of $918.01 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $871.00 million to $1.02 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide reported sales of $480.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 91.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will report full year sales of $3.81 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.62 billion to $4.16 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $4.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.11 billion to $4.82 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Marriott Vacations Worldwide.

Get Marriott Vacations Worldwide alerts:

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.20). Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a negative net margin of 7.48% and a negative return on equity of 4.73%. The company had revenue of $759.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.24 million.

Several research firms have issued reports on VAC. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $151.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $128.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $152.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marriott Vacations Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.14.

VAC opened at $170.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 52-week low of $75.97 and a 52-week high of $190.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.80 and a beta of 2.59.

In related news, EVP Lizabeth Kane-Hanan sold 8,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.53, for a total value of $1,495,424.13. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,225,371.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO R. Lee Cunningham sold 1,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $208,437.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,884 shares in the company, valued at $3,089,772. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,460 shares of company stock worth $2,468,591 over the last ninety days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VAC. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 12.4% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 470,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the first quarter worth about $4,006,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 3.4% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. 80.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

Featured Article: Commodities

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marriott Vacations Worldwide (VAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.