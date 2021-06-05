Marvell Technology, Inc. (MRVL) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 8th

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 3rd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the semiconductor company on Wednesday, July 28th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th.
Marvell Technology stock opened at $48.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.91 billion, a PE ratio of -115.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.50. Marvell Technology has a 1 year low of $32.53 and a 1 year high of $55.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.89.
Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.29. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 9.34% and a positive return on equity of 4.71%. The company had revenue of $797.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Marvell Technology will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research firms have recently commented on MRVL. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Marvell Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.
Marvell Technology Company Profile
Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.
