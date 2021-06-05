Marvell Technology, Inc. (MRVL) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 8th

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 3rd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the semiconductor company on Wednesday, July 28th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th.

Marvell Technology stock opened at $48.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.91 billion, a PE ratio of -115.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.50. Marvell Technology has a 1 year low of $32.53 and a 1 year high of $55.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.89.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.29. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 9.34% and a positive return on equity of 4.71%. The company had revenue of $797.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Marvell Technology will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $853,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.89, for a total transaction of $359,175.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 51,071 shares of company stock valued at $2,357,411 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on MRVL. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Marvell Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

