Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Buys Shares of 4,503 Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $638,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AIZ. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Assurant in the fourth quarter valued at $281,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Assurant in the fourth quarter valued at $714,000. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Assurant by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 73,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,946,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Assurant by 98.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 41,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,665,000 after acquiring an additional 20,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Assurant by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AIZ opened at $163.10 on Friday. Assurant, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.71 and a twelve month high of $163.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.26. The stock has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.51. Assurant had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 4.52%. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Assurant, Inc. will post 9.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Assurant declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $900.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 9.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.59%.

In other news, COO Gene Mergelmeyer sold 40,647 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.38, for a total transaction of $6,478,318.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Francesca Luthi sold 7,703 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.05, for a total transaction of $1,240,568.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on AIZ. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Assurant from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Assurant in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $207.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Assurant from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Assurant from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th.

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Lifestyle, Global Housing, and Global Preneed.

