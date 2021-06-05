Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Invests $651,000 in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,404 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Guidewire Software by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,001 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,573,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,356,348 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $442,736,000 after purchasing an additional 702,329 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 11,346 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,738 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,261 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 19,559 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 5,888 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GWRE. TheStreet lowered Guidewire Software from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup cut their price target on Guidewire Software from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Guidewire Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.00.

Shares of NYSE GWRE opened at $104.28 on Friday. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.76 and a 52 week high of $134.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $100.90. The company has a quick ratio of 6.50, a current ratio of 6.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The technology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.08. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 0.64% and a negative net margin of 3.52%. The business had revenue of $164.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 3,288 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.96, for a total transaction of $335,244.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 6,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $695,775.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marcus Ryu sold 5,273 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.94, for a total value of $537,529.62. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,362,867.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,312 shares of company stock valued at $2,008,962. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers.

