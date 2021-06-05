Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Makes New $592,000 Investment in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 31,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $592,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kimco Realty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Kimco Realty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Kimco Realty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new position in shares of Kimco Realty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 779.8% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,057 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KIM stock opened at $21.75 on Friday. Kimco Realty Corp has a 1-year low of $10.03 and a 1-year high of $22.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.42. The company has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 3.50.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 99.83%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.12%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $23.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Truist raised their price target on Kimco Realty from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Monday, April 19th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Kimco Realty from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.27.

In other Kimco Realty news, COO David Jamieson sold 89,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total value of $1,982,519.50. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

