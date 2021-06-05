Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Purchases Shares of 9,231 CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $625,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CONE. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 77,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of CyrusOne by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 78,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,542,000 after buying an additional 4,433 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of CyrusOne by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 5,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its position in shares of CyrusOne by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 7,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of CyrusOne by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 43,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,209,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter.

Get CyrusOne alerts:

Shares of CyrusOne stock opened at $74.83 on Friday. CyrusOne Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.64 and a 52 week high of $86.77. The company has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.83). CyrusOne had a return on equity of 1.75% and a net margin of 4.13%. The firm had revenue of $298.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. CyrusOne’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CyrusOne Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio is 52.31%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CONE shares. Raymond James reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of CyrusOne in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Mizuho upped their price objective on CyrusOne from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Evercore ISI started coverage on CyrusOne in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on CyrusOne from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.45.

In other CyrusOne news, Director David H. Ferdman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total value of $731,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 81,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,973,867.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CyrusOne Profile

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for CyrusOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyrusOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.