Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Takes $565,000 Position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,815 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $565,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 117.9% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 231 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 1,090.9% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 262 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 267.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 331 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. 98.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MANH opened at $137.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 101.14 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $128.63. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.13 and a twelve month high of $146.84.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The software maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 43.99%. The business had revenue of $156.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MANH shares. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $136.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $136.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Manhattan Associates has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.00.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

