Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Takes Position in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $578,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Capri by 138.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Capri in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Capri in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Capri in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Capri in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Capri news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 3,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total value of $200,534.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,448 shares in the company, valued at $823,102.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. OTR Global upgraded Capri to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Capri from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Capri from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Capri from $48.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Capri from $53.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.81.

Shares of CPRI stock opened at $53.85 on Friday. Capri Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $13.80 and a 12-month high of $59.60. The company has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 2.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.36. Capri had a positive return on equity of 13.31% and a negative net margin of 1.53%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Capri Holdings Limited will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capri Profile

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

