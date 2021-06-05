Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Takes Position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 13,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $671,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Dynatrace by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Dynatrace by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 52,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,550,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Dynatrace by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Dynatrace by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. 93.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Dynatrace from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Dynatrace from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their target price on Dynatrace from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Dynatrace in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.52.

Dynatrace stock opened at $50.93 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Dynatrace, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.83 and a fifty-two week high of $56.94. The company has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.15, a PEG ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 1.51.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $196.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.69 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 12.89%. Dynatrace’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dynatrace news, Director James K. Lines sold 10,000 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.48, for a total value of $534,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 137,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,378,261.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.31, for a total transaction of $2,987,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 699,552 shares in the company, valued at $37,992,669.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 314,451 shares of company stock valued at $15,788,773 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It operates Dynatrace, a platform for running and optimizing multi-cloud environments. Its products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as mobile apps, web apps, web browsers, web servers, Java, .NET, Node.js, PHP, databases, middleware, and mainframe; and Classic Real User Monitoring, which tracks user's experience from an edge devices comprising smart phones, tablets, PCs, or kiosk through cloud services, as well as customer's web tiers.

