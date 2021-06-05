Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $44.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Matthews International Corporation is a designer, manufacturer and marketer principally of memorialization products & brand solutions. Memorialization products consist primarily of bronze memorials and other memorialization products, caskets and cremation equipment for the cemetery & funeral home industries. Brand solutions include graphics imaging products & services, marking products, & merchandising solutions. The Company’s products & services include cast bronze memorials & other memorialization products; caskets; cast & etched architectural products; cremation equipment & cremation- related products; mausoleums; brand management, printing plates, pre-press services, & imaging systems for the primary packaging & corrugated industries; marking equipment & consumables, & industrial automation products for identifying, tracking & conveying various consumer & industrial products, components & packaging containers; & merchandising display systems and marketing & design services. “

Shares of MATW stock opened at $38.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.08 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Matthews International has a 52-week low of $17.01 and a 52-week high of $43.75.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.15. Matthews International had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The company had revenue of $417.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.94 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Matthews International will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Matthews International’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

In other news, CFO Steven F. Nicola sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total value of $417,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 131,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,498,076.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian J. Dunn sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total transaction of $248,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,527 shares in the company, valued at $1,841,636.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $870,660 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matthews International in the 4th quarter valued at $664,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Matthews International by 485.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 562,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,551,000 after buying an additional 466,811 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Matthews International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,062,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Matthews International by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,291,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,577,000 after acquiring an additional 308,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of Matthews International by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,096,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,227,000 after acquiring an additional 219,400 shares during the last quarter. 77.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Matthews International

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. The company's SGK Brand Solutions segment offers brand management and pre-media services, printing plates and cylinders, engineered products, imaging services, digital asset management, merchandising display systems, and marketing and design services primarily for the consumer goods and retail industries.

