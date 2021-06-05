MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) by 55.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 738,988 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 262,544 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in MaxLinear were worth $25,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 1.8% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 4.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in MaxLinear during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in MaxLinear during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in MaxLinear during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 83.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MaxLinear alerts:

In other news, Director Donald E. Schrock sold 10,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total value of $416,257.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,187,849.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Connie H. Kwong sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.58, for a total value of $100,595.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $660,269. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 162,753 shares of company stock valued at $5,905,843 over the last ninety days. 8.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE MXL opened at $38.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.02. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.39 and a 1 year high of $44.05.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $209.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.60 million. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 10.95% and a negative net margin of 12.67%. MaxLinear’s revenue for the quarter was up 237.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

MXL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Loop Capital raised MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on MaxLinear from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MaxLinear has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.33.

About MaxLinear

MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.

Featured Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL).

Receive News & Ratings for MaxLinear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxLinear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.