MDC Partners (NASDAQ:MDCA) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.93. MDC Partners shares last traded at $4.79, with a volume of 219,910 shares traded.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.32. The stock has a market cap of $385.93 million, a PE ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 0.75.

MDC Partners (NASDAQ:MDCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $307.59 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MDCA. Madison Avenue Partners LP lifted its stake in MDC Partners by 21.5% in the first quarter. Madison Avenue Partners LP now owns 4,705,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,681,000 after buying an additional 834,141 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in MDC Partners by 12.7% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,324,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,492,000 after buying an additional 487,521 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in MDC Partners by 7.0% in the first quarter. Redwood Capital Management LLC now owns 2,675,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,347,000 after buying an additional 174,563 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in MDC Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $309,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in MDC Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $303,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.60% of the company’s stock.

MDC Partners Company Profile (NASDAQ:MDCA)

MDC Partners Inc provides marketing, advertising, activation, communications, and strategic consulting solutions worldwide. It offers a range of client services, including global advertising and marketing, data analytics and insights, mobile and technology experiences, direct marketing, business consulting, database and customer relationship management, sales promotion, corporate communications, market research, corporate identity, design and branding services, social media strategy and communications, product and service innovation, and e-commerce management, as well as media buying, planning, and optimization.

