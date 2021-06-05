Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. Has $227.97 Million Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. lowered its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 18.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,923,000 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 1,537,800 shares during the quarter. Freeport-McMoRan accounts for about 3.7% of Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $227,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FCX. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 453.0% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 60,512 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 49,570 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter valued at about $413,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 165,843 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $4,315,000 after purchasing an additional 14,187 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 175.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,254 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 5,261 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 93.0% during the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 344,093 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $8,960,000 after purchasing an additional 165,761 shares during the period. 77.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Shares of FCX stock opened at $41.73 on Friday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.78 and a 1 year high of $46.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.49, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.15.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 11.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 73.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This is a boost from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.08.

In related news, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 20,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total value of $899,184.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,020,228. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 42,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total value of $1,757,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 82,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,425,309.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 122,276 shares of company stock worth $4,736,013. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Read More: Most Active Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.