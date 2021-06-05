Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. Purchases New Shares in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. acquired a new stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,570,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $80,483,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 2,228.8% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,585 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 51.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

F stock opened at $15.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $63.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.21. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $5.74 and a 1 year high of $16.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.58.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $33.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.72 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Hau N. Thai-Tang sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total transaction of $1,158,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 727,651 shares in the company, valued at $9,364,868.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ford Motor from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Argus raised Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Wolfe Research raised Ford Motor from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Ford Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.96.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

