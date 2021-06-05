Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Citizens & Northern Corp

Citizens & Northern Corp trimmed its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 16.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 667 shares during the quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MRK. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $432,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1,175.3% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 4,654 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 18,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 5,870 shares during the period. Finally, Security National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Security National Bank now owns 67,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,555,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the period. 71.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MRK. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, May 20th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.13.

Shares of NYSE MRK traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $74.11. 12,594,558 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,706,236. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.13. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.71 and a 1-year high of $87.80. The company has a market capitalization of $187.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.40.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 54.15% and a net margin of 14.64%. The company’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 43.77%.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $1,513,455.68. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

Read More: Oversold

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.