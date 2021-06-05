MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) Receives $4.13 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.13.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MFA shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of MFA Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of MFA Financial from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MFA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of MFA Financial from $4.25 to $4.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in MFA Financial by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 496,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after acquiring an additional 144,361 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in MFA Financial by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 299,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 11,867 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in MFA Financial by 80.6% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 100,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 44,915 shares during the period. Starwood Capital Group Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in MFA Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $165,536,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in MFA Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $554,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.59% of the company’s stock.
MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.09. MFA Financial had a net margin of 89.30% and a return on equity of 14.56%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MFA Financial will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. MFA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.00%.
About MFA Financial
MFA Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.
