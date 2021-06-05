MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (CMU) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 15th

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0175 per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th.

Shares of CMU opened at $4.70 on Friday. MFS High Yield Municipal Trust has a 12-month low of $4.06 and a 12-month high of $4.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.65.

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust Company Profile

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

