MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (CMU) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 15th

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0175 per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th.
Shares of CMU opened at $4.70 on Friday. MFS High Yield Municipal Trust has a 12-month low of $4.06 and a 12-month high of $4.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.65.
MFS High Yield Municipal Trust Company Profile
