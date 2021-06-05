MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $84.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.32% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “MGE Energy is a public utility holding company. Its principal subsidiary, MGE, generates and distributes electricity to more than 128,000 customers in Dane County, Wisconsin (250 square miles) and purchases, transports and distributes natural gas to nearly 123,000 customers in seven south-central and western Wisconsin counties (1,375 square miles). (Press Release) “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on MGE Energy from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. TheStreet raised MGE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th.

Shares of MGEE opened at $75.46 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.95. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.76, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.55. MGE Energy has a 12-month low of $59.70 and a 12-month high of $76.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $167.92 million for the quarter. MGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 18.20%. On average, equities research analysts predict that MGE Energy will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in MGE Energy by 192.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in MGE Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MGE Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of MGE Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGE Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.10% of the company’s stock.

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through five segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity; owns or leases electric generation facilities located in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

