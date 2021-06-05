MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) Shares Down 5.2%

MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS)’s share price was down 5.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $17.51 and last traded at $18.05. Approximately 39,670 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 22,519,406 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.05.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MVIS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MicroVision from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of MicroVision in a report on Monday, March 15th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of -202.50 and a beta of 3.95. The company has a quick ratio of 7.51, a current ratio of 7.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.75 million. MicroVision had a negative net margin of 711.00% and a negative return on equity of 85.01%. As a group, research analysts expect that MicroVision, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in MicroVision in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in MicroVision in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in MicroVision in the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in MicroVision in the first quarter valued at approximately $921,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MicroVision during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. 18.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MicroVision Company Profile (NASDAQ:MVIS)

MicroVision, Inc develops lidar sensors used in automotive safety and autonomous driving applications. Its laser beam scanning technology is based on micro-electrical mechanical systems, laser diodes, opto-mechanics, electronics, algorithms and software. The company also develops micro-display concepts and designs for head-mounted augmented reality (AR) headsets, as well as 1440i MEMS module that can support AR headsets; Interactive Display modules used in smart speakers and other devices; and Consumer Lidar used in smart home systems.

