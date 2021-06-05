Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Midland States Bancorp, Inc. is a financial and bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking products and services, merchant credit card services, trust and investment management, insurance and financial planning services. The company also offers commercial equipment leasing services which provided through Heartland Business Credit and multi-family and healthcare facility FHA financing is provided through Love Funding, Midland’s non-bank subsidiaries. Midland States Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered in Effingham, Illinois. “

Separately, Stephens upgraded Midland States Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

MSBI stock opened at $27.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $618.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 1.11. Midland States Bancorp has a 1 year low of $12.48 and a 1 year high of $30.32.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). Midland States Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 12.69%. Equities research analysts forecast that Midland States Bancorp will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Midland States Bancorp news, SVP Jeffrey A. Brunoehler sold 9,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.08, for a total transaction of $278,964.44. Also, CAO Donald J. Spring sold 1,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total value of $47,916.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,765 shares in the company, valued at $311,108.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,723 shares of company stock worth $340,446 over the last 90 days. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 69.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 10,473 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 67.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 85,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 5,915 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,032,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,457,000 after acquiring an additional 3,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $106,000. Institutional investors own 56.72% of the company’s stock.

Midland States Bancorp Company Profile

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, and Other segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

