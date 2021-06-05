Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) versus Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY) Head to Head Comparison

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) and Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

10.7% of Mission Produce shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.7% of Agrify shares are owned by institutional investors. 47.0% of Mission Produce shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Mission Produce and Agrify’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mission Produce $862.30 million 1.66 $28.80 million $0.78 26.03 Agrify $12.09 million 18.47 -$21.62 million N/A N/A

Mission Produce has higher revenue and earnings than Agrify.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Mission Produce and Agrify, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mission Produce 0 2 5 0 2.71 Agrify 0 0 2 0 3.00

Mission Produce currently has a consensus target price of $19.83, suggesting a potential downside of 2.30%. Agrify has a consensus target price of $21.00, suggesting a potential upside of 90.91%. Given Agrify’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Agrify is more favorable than Mission Produce.

Profitability

This table compares Mission Produce and Agrify’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mission Produce N/A N/A N/A Agrify N/A N/A N/A

Mission Produce Company Profile

Mission Produce, Inc. engages in sourcing, producing, and distributing avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It serves retail, wholesale, and foodservice customers. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Oxnard, California.

Agrify Company Profile

Agrify Corporation develops precision hardware and software grow solutions for the indoor agriculture marketplace primarily in the United States. It offers vertical farming units, integrated grow racks, and LED grow lights; and non-proprietary products designed, engineered, and manufactured by third parties, such as air cleaning systems and pesticide-free surface protection products. The company also provides associated services comprising consulting, engineering, and construction. The company was formerly known as Agrinamics, Inc. and changed its name to Agrify Corporation in September 2019. Agrify Corporation was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Burlington, Massachusetts.

