Mitesco, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MITI) CEO Lawrence M. Diamond Acquires 60,000 Shares

Mitesco, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MITI) CEO Lawrence M. Diamond bought 60,000 shares of Mitesco stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.26 per share, with a total value of $15,600.00.
OTCMKTS:MITI opened at $0.25 on Friday. Mitesco, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.29.
About Mitesco
