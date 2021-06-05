Mitesco, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MITI) CEO Lawrence M. Diamond Acquires 60,000 Shares

Mitesco, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MITI) CEO Lawrence M. Diamond bought 60,000 shares of Mitesco stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.26 per share, with a total value of $15,600.00.

OTCMKTS:MITI opened at $0.25 on Friday. Mitesco, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.29.

About Mitesco

Mitesco, Inc operates medical clinics under the The Good Clinic name in North East Minneapolis, the United States. It offers wellness coaching, behavioral health care, episodic care, dermatologic services, and supplements. The company was formerly known as True Nature Holding, Inc and changed its name to Mitesco, Inc in April 2020.

