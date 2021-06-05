Mizuho Downgrades Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) to Neutral

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) was downgraded by stock analysts at Mizuho from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a $333.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Mizuho’s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.12% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on ESS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Essex Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $302.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $303.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Monday, May 10th. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Essex Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $290.40.

Essex Property Trust stock opened at $305.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The company has a market cap of $19.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.09, a PEG ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 0.73. Essex Property Trust has a one year low of $186.30 and a one year high of $309.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $288.52.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.45). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 28.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust will post 12.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas E. Robinson sold 2,838 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total transaction of $795,548.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,069,602.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 221.3% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 48,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,459,000 after purchasing an additional 33,242 shares during the period. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands grew its stake in Essex Property Trust by 3.9% in the first quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 17,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,661,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Essex Property Trust by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 16,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,802,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Essex Property Trust by 478.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,559,000 after acquiring an additional 12,398 shares during the period. Finally, American Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Essex Property Trust by 35.9% in the first quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 40,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,899,000 after acquiring an additional 10,592 shares during the period. 92.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

