MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MGYOY) Lifted to “Neutral” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MGYOY) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
MGYOY opened at $3.46 on Tuesday.
About MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság
Recommended Story: How does quantitative easing work?
Receive News & Ratings for MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.