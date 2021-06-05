MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Price Target Increased to $300.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) had its price target boosted by Mizuho from $265.00 to $300.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on MDB. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $394.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MongoDB from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $415.00 to $377.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MongoDB has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $374.25.

MongoDB stock opened at $315.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 3.22. MongoDB has a 1-year low of $186.27 and a 1-year high of $428.96. The stock has a market cap of $19.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.90 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $287.48.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $181.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.96 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 45.22% and a negative return on equity of 648.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that MongoDB will post -4.48 EPS for the current year.

In other MongoDB news, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 3,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.95, for a total value of $1,228,104.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,414 shares in the company, valued at $37,081,491.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 9,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.30, for a total transaction of $2,669,252.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 241,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,488,341.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 315,720 shares of company stock valued at $90,684,468. 7.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 16.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 39.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 3.7% in the first quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 86.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

