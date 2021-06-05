MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) gapped up prior to trading on Friday after Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on the stock from $445.00 to $450.00. The stock had previously closed at $271.15, but opened at $286.70. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell currently has a buy rating on the stock. MongoDB shares last traded at $308.70, with a volume of 22,407 shares trading hands.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on MongoDB from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. DA Davidson lifted their price target on MongoDB from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group reduced their price target on MongoDB from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on MongoDB from $415.00 to $377.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MongoDB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $374.25.

Get MongoDB alerts:

In other news, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 3,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.95, for a total transaction of $1,228,104.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,081,491.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 9,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.30, for a total value of $2,669,252.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 241,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,488,341.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 315,720 shares of company stock valued at $90,684,468. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aequim Alternative Investments LP lifted its stake in MongoDB by 13,944.9% during the fourth quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 9,928,800 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in MongoDB by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,556,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,084,000 after purchasing an additional 360,503 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in MongoDB by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,105,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,954,000 after purchasing an additional 554,855 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in MongoDB during the fourth quarter worth approximately $315,895,000. Finally, Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. purchased a new stake in MongoDB during the fourth quarter worth approximately $289,179,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $287.48. The stock has a market cap of $19.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.90 and a beta of 0.73.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.21. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 648.36% and a negative net margin of 45.22%. The company had revenue of $181.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB)

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.